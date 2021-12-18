Owosso shooting leaves one injured, police investigating

OWOSSO, Mich. (WLNS) — Owosso police are investigating a shooting that has one injured, with the suspect still at large.

According to a Facebook post from the City of Owosso Government, the shooting happened today, though a time was never specified.

The Owosso Police Department responded to the 900 block of W. Main St., finding one individual who had been shot in the leg. The individual was transported to Hurley Hospital by Owosso Fire and Emergency Services.

The victim is in serious condition.

By the time officers had arrived, the suspect had already left the area.

The shooting is under investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Owosso Police Department at 989-725-0580 or the non-emergency number, 989-743-9111.

6 News has reached out to the Owosso Police Department for more details.