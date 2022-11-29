DETROIT (AP) – The Michigan Supreme Court has postponed the January trial for the parents of the teenager who killed four students at his high school.

It’s a victory for defense lawyers who argue that involuntary manslaughter charges don’t fit.

The Supreme Court ordered the Michigan appeals court to hear an appeal from James and Jennifer Crumbley.

The order coincidentally emerged a day before the one-year anniversary of the shooting at Oxford High School.

Ethan Crumbley killed four students and injured six more plus a teacher. The 16-year-old recently pleaded guilty to murder and terrorism.

Crumbley’s parents are accused of ignoring his mental health needs and making a gun accessible at home.