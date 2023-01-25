LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Dylan Morris, a survivor of the Oxford High School shooting, will be attending Wednesday’s State of the State address.

The student activist co-founded No Future Without Today, a non-profit created by Oxford students aiming to prevent more gun violence.

According to a statement from the organization’s Facebook page, its four priorities include:

Safe Storage/Child Access Prevention

Social Emotional Learning

Red Flag Laws

Universal Background Checks

“We are taking action today to prevent tragedy tomorrow,” Morris said in the statement.

At the address, Whitmer is expected to call for action on gun violence legislation.

Morris is the invited guest of Sen. Rosemary Bayer, the co-chair of the Michigan Legislative Gun Violence Prevention Caucus.