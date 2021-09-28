Paramedic and EMT save former ambulance director’s life

PORTLAND, Mich. (WLNS) — On Monday, Sept. 6, Paramedic Jeff Carrow and Emergency Medical Technician, Brad Smith responded to an alert of a man having chest pain.

The man was the former Portland Ambulance Director, Dave Brown.

The medical crew arrived at Brown’s home within five minutes of the 911 call and immediately began assessing the problem.

During the assessment, Brown went from speaking clearly to being unresponsive and not breathing. He was found to be in cardiac arrest.

The medical crew urgently began CPR and defibrillated Brown. The former ambulance director was able to regain consciousness moments later.

Brown was then transported to the hospital while under care of the workers.

Due to the fast response and the years of experience that Carrow and Smith have, Brown made a full recovery and was discharged from the hospital.