LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A special annual event that focuses on paranormal and horror-themed vendors and exhibits is returning to the Turner-Dodge House in Lansing Saturday.

FrankenFest starts at 11 a.m., featuring dozens of vendors doling out spooky handcrafted goods, and a large showcase of guests, including true crime authors and paranormal haunting experts.

The Turner-Dodge House itself will be transformed into a haunted mansion packed with interesting attractions, from unique exhibits inspired by horror films and paranormal mythology to artwork created by Michigan-based artists.

For more information about FrankenFest, check out frankenfest.com.