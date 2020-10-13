Parenting Connection: A calm voice equals a calmer child

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)–It’s Parenting Connection Tuesday and 6 News is here for you with tips, strategies, and helpful reminders from local child development experts on how we can be better parents and guardians.

Today’s topic: Why a calmer voice equals a calmer child.

Pediatricians with the Child Mind Institute say, there isn’t a reason to yell at a child unless he or she is doing something dangerous or harmful. Experts say, there are many problems with yelling, that include:

*Yelling often fails to get the point across because emotions can then overcome the message, escalate the situation, and the child’s aggression

*Kids may either shut down or ignore it because it’s nothing new

*It’s hard on self-esteem. In fact, experts say kids who are the object of verbal aggression are at risk for aggressive or disruptive behavior

*Missing out on creating positive bonds

*Feeling guilty… many times blowouts can leave parents feeling bad and frustrated and then furthermore, increases stress.

Doctors with the Child Mind Institute say calmer is better because it helps to teach the child what’s problematic about his or her behavior. They add, when parents practice healthy self-regulation, it helps kids learn how to self-regulate themselves. Ultimately, a calm voice also makes kids feel safer. Experts with the Child Mind Institute say, it’s best to be firm, but also kind.