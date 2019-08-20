Parenting Connection: Bolstering Academic Achievement

LANSING, Mi. – (WLNS-TV)

It’s Parenting Connection Tuesday and 6 News is here for you with tips, strategies, and helpful reminders from local child development experts on how we can be better parents and guardians.

Today’s topic: Bolstering student achievement.

This is a continuation from last week into how we can get not only our kids, but ourselves ready for the upcoming school year, which for most people in mid-Michigan starts next week.

Child development experts say, many times a students success can be traced back to how much mom and dad are involved and setting the stage for success.

Parents, let’s start with getting yourself better engaged and informed. Visit with your child’s teacher, or teachers for the older kids. Take advantage of the open house and don’t be afraid to reach out to them. Visit the school’s website, This will provide you important calendar dates, events, and reminders. Know the Disciplinary and Bullying Policies for the school.

Now, let’s look at how we can bolster student achievement. Send your kids to school ready to learn. This means enough sleep, a good breakfast, and a solid routine to get them to school on time. Speaking of, make attendance a priority. Instill of sense of positively about going to school. Support homework expectations and offer them help. School is challenging and help from mom and dad goes a long way. Get involved, this includes attending school-based events or meetings, volunteering, or chaperoning field trips.