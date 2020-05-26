Parenting Connection: How to finish strong for remainder of school year

It’s Parenting Connection Tuesday and 6 news is here for you with tips, strategies, and helpful reminders from local child development experts on how we can be better parents and guardians.

Today’s topic: How to finish strong for the remainder of the school year.

With stay-at-home orders and now hot and humid weather — it sure feels like summer vacation is underway. So, here are a few ways to help parents power through the last few weeks, including using outdoor play as a way to incorporate some education. Many may be seeing their kids losing focus, itching to go outside and wanting to break free from staying indoors — so child experts say, instead of fighting this urge to go outside and play, use it now more than ever to educate.

“Use play for an opportunity for learning as well,” says Kendra Moyses, child development expert with Michigan State University. “In those moments of playing outside with different shapes and sticks, they’re learning geometry, they are learning math, they are learning science.”

Here are four more tips to help get you to the finish line:

*Stick to the routine, especially with bedtime. Warm temperatures and later sunsets can make it more difficult to enforce, but it’s super important to keep your at-home reading and regular bedtime consistent.

*Follow your child’s interests. Children will be more engaged in learning about something they care about.

*Engage with your child. Talking to your child about what they are learning can help build their skills and your relationship with them.

*Set goals together. Child experts say, children need to know what the expectations are regardless of their age.

This extremely unique school year is almost officially over — so child experts say, let the sunshine and these tips help get you there.