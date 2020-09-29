Parenting Connection: How to help siblings get along

It’s Parenting Connection Tuesday and 6 News is here for you with tips, strategies, and helpful reminders from local child development experts on how we can be better parents and guardians.

Today’s topic: How to Help Siblings Get Along.

Being cooped up during our current corona-virus pandemic — has probably created a few battles among bothers and sisters that usually wouldn’t happen if things were back to normal.

We’re all spending more time together, which is a good thing, but of course can be bad too when annoying bad habits, the lack of privacy or fights on who can control the TV remote seem to happen more often than before. So, here are some strategies from pediatricians with the Child Mind Institute for keeping the peace between siblings:

Experts say, kids fight over limited access to things they want — so the first strategy is setting up ground rules that involve schedules. This involves setting up a system that identifies who is control of the TV, computer, or other “things” your children are always wanting to use. Once your new system is set, experts say it’s essential to positively reinforce the behavior you want and begin to actively ignore whining and complaining when a child isn’t following the new ground rules. Experts say the pandemic has forced older kids to take on new responsibilities — like watching over their younger siblings or helping more around the house, so parents need to define these roles clearly and make sure that younger siblings understand these new roles.

Experts also warn not to compare your children to each other. All this does is create animosity, plus cause them to compete instead of working together.