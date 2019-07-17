Parenting Connection: Sibling Relationships

LANSING, Mi. - (WLNS-TV) It's Parenting Connection Tuesday and 6 News is here for you with tips, strategies, and helpful reminders from local child development experts on how we can be better parents and guardians. Today's topic: Sibling Relationships. A battle can brew about pretty much anything between brothers and sisters -- whether it be about a toy, a seat, or who gets to eat the last piece of pizza. Child experts say, it's impossible to expect nothing but peace between siblings, but do say there are strategies to help your kids cooperate and get along. One of those strategies includes teaching your children how to solve the problem on their own. Seems crazy, but do your best at explaining to them to first identify as a tandem what the problem is they're disagreeing about. Then, as MSU child development expert Kendra Moyses says, teach them how to find a solution on their own, agree the solution is fair, and try it out. "As an adult, we don't want to impede and immediately step in to solve everything for them because when there is some sort of conflict, and there's not a safety issue involved, it actually helps them develop problem-solving skills." The next set of strategies involve you mom and dad. First off, don't expect your kids to share everything at all times. Provide opportunities for personal space or to play with possessions on their own. Find time to have one-on-one sessions with your kids. Model the behavior you want to see in them. Don't compare your children to each other. All this does is create animosity, plus cause them to compete -- instead of working together.