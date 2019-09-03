Parenting Connection: The Importance of Handwashing







LANSING, Mi., - (WLNS-TV) It's Parenting Connection Tuesday and 6 News is here for you with tips, strategies, and helpful reminders from local child development experts on how we can be better parents and guardians. Today's topic: The importance of handwashing. Getting sick is inevitable, but, reducing the chances of getting sick is greatly enhanced by getting into a solid handwashing routine with your kids. This includes the proper way of doing it as well -- so let's quickly go through those tips: *Water should be comfortably warm *Get both hands wet and soapy *Rub hands thoroughly together for at least 10 - 20 seconds *Rinse thoroughly *Dry with disposable towel "We're back to germs big time," says MSU Child Development Expert Kendra Moyses. "With schools back and us moving into fall when colds and cold weather starts to come out, kids are going to start getting sick and the easiest way to combat that is handwashing and teaching your kids good handwashing practices." Let's get into those good handwashing practices, for example, wash hands: *Before and after handling food *Before and after eating food *After using the restroom *After coughing, sneezing, or blowing their nose *After combing or touching hair *After playing with pets or an animal *After playing outdoors Also, experts say get into a practice of using the disposable towel in public or school restrooms to open the door or turn off the faucet with. A lot of germs collect on handles and the towel will serve as a blocker.





