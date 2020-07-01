Parents concerned for their children’s upcoming school year during a pandemic

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Some parents are sharing their concerns for their children. they wonder what learning is going to be like for their students this fall during the coronavirus pandemic.

Rachael Hilliker’s daughter is going to be an eighth-grader. She said because of the coronavirus pandemic she’s afraid to send her back.

“I do not plan to send her to in-person classes,” said Hilliker. “I have an autoimmune disease and I wouldn’t want my child to feel responsible for bringing something home because she went to pursue her education.”

Even though Hilliker feels this way, according to a recent poll by the EPIC-MRA 46% of 600 michiganders surveyed said schools should start during the normal school year.

24% said schools should not reopen until there are effective medicines to effectively treat COVID-19, or when there is an effective vaccine to prevent the virus.

For parents ready to send their child to school, the governor released a roadmap for schools to follow in order to re-open safely.

“I think its extreme to be honest with you.” said Pam Ewell. Ewell’s daughter is going into the 10th grade.

In phase four of the state’s safe start plan, the roadmap requires face masks always be worn in hallways and common areas by pre-k through 12th-grade students in the building



After these requirements, Ewell is now considering homeschooling.

“I’m not an expert by any means,” said Ewell. “But as a mom, I think my primary concern has to be to raise her in as healthy and normal of a way that’s possible.”

Other concerns surround online learning.

Hilliker said, “School districts are going to have to put together something awfully quick. way faster than most people would recommend.”

“And I know with the co-ops we’re looking at they do offer music programs, they do offer more sports and I think that these things are going to be limited in the public school system,” said Ewell.

“As a parent I feel there’s no good decision for me in the end,” said Hilliker.