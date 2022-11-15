JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — A cyber attack will keep more than a dozen school buildings closed in Jackson and Hillsdale counties tomorrow.

It’s the second day in a row so far, and frustration among parents is growing.

Since Sunday’s announcement, parents say they haven’t gotten much information from districts, and that has many turning to Facebook for information.

Substitute teacher and parent Katherine is unsure how long this will last.

“Everyone’s speculating right now, is it gonna be another day, is it gonna be another week?”

According to Hull, Jackson County School District needs to be more transparent.

“It makes me curious to know what’s in place and what’s in the handbook about this stuff,” said Hull. “Because it’s nothing I’ve ever heard of or experienced.”