Park Lake Beach to remain closed until further notice

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — According to a Facebook post from Bath Charter Township, it has been decided to keep Park Lake Beach closed until further notice, after closing in mid-June due to high E. coli levels in the water.

While E. coli levels in the waters of Park Lake Beach have improved, Bath Township has decided to continue mitigation efforts, regular and frequent testing and site inspections until the beach is safe for recreational use.

Bath Township attributes the improved levels of E. coli. to partnerships with the Mid-Michigan District Health Department (MMDHD), Park Lake Advisory Board and Friends of Park Lake.

