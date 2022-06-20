UPDATE 4:20 P.M. (WLNS) – 6 News has spoken with the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and confirmed additional information.
Deputies first heard of the crash at 2:04 p.m.
Two semi-trucks and two passenger cars, a silver Ford and a maroon truck were involved.
Two people from the passenger cars are injured, however, Deputies believe the injuries are not life-threatening.
It will take around 30 minutes to one hour to reopen the road.
The crash is still under investigation
CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — All lanes of the Clinton County Lane on EB I-96 are closed after a crash was reported around 2:24 p.m.
6 News photojournalists report that the accident involves two semi-trucks, as well as one personal truck with front and rear damage.
Traffic is being diverted off I-96 eastbound over South Grange Rd.
