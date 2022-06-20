UPDATE 4:20 P.M. (WLNS) – 6 News has spoken with the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and confirmed additional information.

Deputies first heard of the crash at 2:04 p.m.

Two semi-trucks and two passenger cars, a silver Ford and a maroon truck were involved.

Two people from the passenger cars are injured, however, Deputies believe the injuries are not life-threatening.

It will take around 30 minutes to one hour to reopen the road.

The crash is still under investigation

CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — All lanes of the Clinton County Lane on EB I-96 are closed after a crash was reported around 2:24 p.m.

6 News photojournalists report that the accident involves two semi-trucks, as well as one personal truck with front and rear damage.

Traffic is being diverted off I-96 eastbound over South Grange Rd.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY AND WILL BE UPDATED AS MORE INFORMATION BECOMES AVAILABLE