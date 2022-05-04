LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It has been a busy Election Day in mid-Michigan and results are still coming in.

Ionia Public Schools Operating Millage

The Ionia Public School Operating Millage failed, with 51.9%, or 1,051 voting against the proposed millage.

The millage was hoping to recoup approximately $70,600 annually, allowing the district to restore the Bulldog Beginnings preschool program.

Concord Community Schools Bond

The Concord Community Schools Bond passed with a 53.7% majority, with 397 votes in favor of the proposal.

With the passed proposal, Concord Community Schools will have an extra $9.5 million to build a multi-grade level STEM facility, in addition to buying school buses, improving playgrounds and more.

Western School District Bond

The Western School District Bond has passed with a 51.6% majority, or 1,117 votes in favor of the bond proposal.

According to the proposal, $46 million dollars will be going towards the district for building a new elementary school, remodeling other school buildings, demolishing three elementary school buildings and more.

