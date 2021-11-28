Passenger injured after car crashes into tree near GVSU, the driver runs away

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — After hitting a tree a driver abandoned their crashed vehicle, and a passenger with a leg injury, Ottawa County authorities say.

Around 4 a.m. the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says their deputies arrived on the scene of a Dodge Avenger crashed into a tree. They believe the driver lost control on the icy road, causing the crash at West Campus Drive and 48th Avenue.

After the incident the driver abandoned the scene, leaving behind a 19-year-old woman from the Flint area who suffered a significant leg injury. The woman was transported to Spectrum Hospital.

Authorities haven’t been able to find the driver. Anybody with information is asked to call Silent Observer at 877-887-4536. This investigation remains open by the sheriff’s office.