Patricia Spitzley runs for Lansing City Council

Patricia Spitzley is one of two incumbent candidates running for the Lansing City Council.
She serves as a Chairperson on the Committee on Ways and Means, Vice Chairperson on the Committee on Public Safety as well as a member of the Committee of the Whole and the Committee on Personnel.
Additionally, Spitzley is part of the Tri-County Regional Planning Commission and the Tri-County Aging Consortium.
