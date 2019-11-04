Patricia Spitzley runs for Lansing City Council

Patricia Spitzley is one of two incumbent candidates running for the Lansing City Council.

She serves as a Chairperson on the Committee on Ways and Means, Vice Chairperson on the Committee on Public Safety as well as a member of the Committee of the Whole and the Committee on Personnel.

Additionally, Spitzley is part of the Tri-County Regional Planning Commission and the Tri-County Aging Consortium.

