LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A “Silent Sit-In Against Racism” is planned for this weekend at the Michigan State Capitol Building in Lansing.
The event is scheduled for Saturday, June 27th beginning at 11:00 a.m. and will feature a special performance as well as multiple speakers.
Attendees are encouraged to wear white, according to the event flyer.
Peaceful sit-in against racism scheduled for Saturday at Capitol in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A “Silent Sit-In Against Racism” is planned for this weekend at the Michigan State Capitol Building in Lansing.