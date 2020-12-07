Pearl Harbor memorial display coming to Cascades Falls Park in Jackson

JACKSON COUNTY, Mi. (WLNS) – A new plan to honor the lives lost in the attack of Pearl Harbor is now moving forward with a display in Jackson County.

To commemorate the event, a piece of steel from the USS Arizona will be brought to Mid-Michigan.

The display will be featured at Cascades Falls Park near the existing 9/11 memorial display.

Jackson County officials approved the addition back in February, but the Covid-19 pandemic slowed the process down.

The 4-foot-by 4-foot corroded steel from the ship was donated at no cost from the Navy, who will also plan to donate glass for the enclosure.

