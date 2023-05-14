LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Those who regularly use the westbound I-496 ramps at Pennsylvania Avenue will need to find another route before tomorrow morning.

Starting Monday at 9 a.m., the westbound on/off ramps at Pennsylvania Ave. will close for repairs.

Improvements being made to the ramp include repaving, traffic signal upgrades as well as curb and ramp enhancements.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, motorists should expect delays and are advised to seek alternate routes.

The project’s expected completion time is around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The upgrades are possible thanks to a $400,000 investment from MDOT.