People with criminal record get a possible second chance

Giving people a second chance, that was the goal of a clinic held in Lansing.



It’s part of ‘National Expungement week’, it’s a time to educate people on how to clear their records when it comes to small-time crimes.



According to the Cannabis Legal Group, in 2017 more than 20,000 people in Michigan were arrested on low-level marijuana offenses.



Some of the people at the clinic, were convicted of minor drug offenses and they served time in jail.



They say, convictions prevented them from finding a job, from volunteering at schools, and even traveling.



Most people are just excited to get their lives back.



“I can get a gun, I can travel outside of the country, I can do things I cant do now. I have always wanted to travel and i cant, it will be nice to own a gun. So i can hand it down to my grandkids and teach them how to hunt” said Dwight Grawl.