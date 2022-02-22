LEROY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Ingham County Sheriff’s Deputies are piecing together what caused a fatal car crash early Tuesday morning.

Deputies arrived to Grand River Ave. and North M52 around 5:30 a.m. to find a single-car crash.

The lone driver was traveling south on M52, and they eventually hit a ditch embankment.

The driver, a 47-year-old man from Perry, died as a result of his injuries.

Anyone with information regarding the accident is asked to call the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office at 517-676-8202.