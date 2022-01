EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office says they have a person in custody after they fired shots into the air.

The incident happened in the area of M99 and Holt Rd.

The person fired shots while officers were on the scene.

A shelter in place was issued but that has since been lifted, the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office tells 6 News.

The subject was taken into custody and there was no one hurt, the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office said.