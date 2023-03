EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A person walking on I-496 was struck and killed by a vehicle Sunday night.

Police said it happened at 11:15 p.m. just before the Trowbridge Road exit in East Lansing.

They said they’ve made contact with everyone involved in the incident, but it’s not yet known if there were any arrests made.

Police confirmed that the crash was an accident and is still under investigation.