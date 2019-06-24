Person of interest in Ohio homicide could be in Hillsdale Co.

Bryan police in Ohio are trying to find a person of interest in a homicide from earlier this weekend and they said that the man could be in mid-Michigan.

Take a look at these photos. These are pictures of the man they’re looking for. After receiving numerous tips in this homicide investigation the Bryan Ohio Police Department identified the person of interest as Ryan Dangerfield.







The homicide happened just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday in Bryan, Ohio about an hour southwest of Toledo. Police said the victim in the case was assaulted and died at an area hospital.

If you see Dangerfield or recognize him you’re asked to call Bryan police at (419-633-6050) or call 911.

Mr. Dangerfield’s last known address is in Hillsdale County’s Reading Township. Police say they have received numerous tips via their Sheriff App and Facebook that Mr. Dangerfield was last seen in Hillsdale County Sunday. Mr. Dangerfield should be considered armed and extremely dangerous.

If you know his whereabouts please contact 911 or you can submit an anonymous tip to the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office App (available in your app store).