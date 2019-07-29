Police are on the scene of a shooting that happened earlier today at a Boost Mobile on South Waverly.
Two Boost Mobile stores are on South Waverly, the shooting took place north of I-496.
One person was shot and police believe a gray SUV may have been involved.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the police.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Person shot in South Waverly
Police are on the scene of a shooting that happened earlier today at a Boost Mobile on South Waverly.