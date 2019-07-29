Person shot in South Waverly

Michigan is one step closer to bringing Arctic grayling back to state waters.

Oden State Fish Hatchery just installed an UV water disinfection system.

The UV system is critical for the long-term process of cultivating Michigan’s Arctic.

More than $350,000 was raised through grants and donations by private donors to upgrade the facility.

The Arctic grayling will arrive at Oden State Fish Hatchery in early August.

These fish were collected as eggs in Alaska in May and have been housed at Michigan State University since their arrival in the state.

Once the fish clear health testing, they will be transferred to Marquette State Fish Hatchery to continue maturing.