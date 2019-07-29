Person shot in South Waverly

Police are on the scene of a shooting that happened earlier today at a Boost Mobile on South Waverly.

Two Boost Mobile stores are on South Waverly, the shooting took place north of I-496.

One person was shot and police believe a gray SUV may have been involved.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the police.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

