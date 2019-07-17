Pet alligator needs new home after escaping

Owosso Police recently shared a picture of a pet they found wandering the streets. It wasn’t a dog or a cat, this was a four foot alligator.

It’s name is Yoshi and this is the second day in a row that she has escaped and now the owner is sharing why they need help finding her a new home.

“If there’s a rescue place or whatever that can take her and give her a real alligator’s life that would be awesome, I’m all for it” said Denise Spencer.

Spencer said her son has had Yoshi for more than a decade.

“Yeah she’s very use to him,” Spencer said. “She lets him kiss her face, swim in the pool with her. It’s kinda crazy.”

Yoshi was able to get out this week, two nights in a row. Spencer said her enclosure wasn’t closed properly.

Owosso police helped capture her and returned Yoshi back home. Police gave Spencer’s son a $75 fine for having her, they also gave him two weeks to find her a new home. Spencer said it hasn’t been easy.

“I’ve called all different states,” Spencer said. “I’ve called every zoo I could Google.”

With no luck and not much time, Spencer hopes to find a place Yoshi can act more like alligator, “Walk around on her legs and ya know, get her own food and go to the water and swim when she wants to and ya know, I don’t really know how old she is, but maybe she could find a boyfriend and they could lay eggs.”

For those who are thinking about getting one as a pet, Spencer shares her two cents about the idea.

“I took care of her for like a year and a half and it’s not easy,” Spencer adds.

If you have an idea of where Yoshi can go, you can email Spencer at Justmebobbysue@gmail.com.