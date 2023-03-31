EAGLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – A recall effort to remove a township supervisor in Clinton County is gaining traction after being approved by election officials.

The recall comes following the aftermath of a heated township meeting earlier in March surrounding a possible large-scale industrial site, or mega site.

Eagle Township leaders and members of the Lansing Area Economic Partnership said any plans or ideas of development are in the very early stages

Records from the Clinton County Election Commissioners show the petition was approved Thursday, saying the recall surrounds supervisor Patti Schafer signed a non-disclosure agreement related to a possible mega site.

The agreement makes it challenging for community members to know what’s going on.

An attorney from the firm representing Schafer said she signed the agreement after a vote from the board was made and that it was part of her duties, but the man who started the petition says people are being left in the dark.

“This wasn’t a choice she made. She was directed by her fellow trustees, some of them who are now calling for her recall, who voted in favor of signing the NDA,” said attorney Christopher Trebilcock. “She carried out her oath of office.”

Attorneys for Shafer said they are looking into appealing the fact that the petition was approved. The appeal should be completed in 10 days.