Petition to fence MSU river leads to action

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – There’s a new push to make the river on Michigan State University’s campus safer.

This comes just a week after the body of Brendan Santo was found in the Red Cedar River after months of searchers.

Along the river path, its not hard to find open sections where a steep embankment is the only way in or out of the water. Students said they are glad something is being done.

“I think its a smart idea. Definitely because there’s kids that wander at night and not everyone walks in groups, I’ve noticed. I mean I try to. Accidents do happen and I think having a fence would be a smart idea,” said MSU student Karina Posada.

New temporary fencing is being placed around the river after the Santo’s family and supporters backed an online petition to put up fencing along open sections.

More than 19,000 people have signed that petition.

“I would contribute financially, I think it’s definitely necessary and could prevent future tragedies like what happened to Brendan,” said MSU student Sabreena Klann.

Officials at MSU said 2,000 feet of fencing was put up in the past few days and promised that permanent barriers will be installed in the next few months.

Students we spoke with Friday said they like the idea of making campus safer, especially since sections of the Red Cedar have thick, muddy bottoms.

Students said this is a good way to honor Brendan’s life.

“It’s kind of crazy because we know he left the hall we live in and it’s really scary to think that you can just slip up and suddenly your life can change and the lives of the people around you can change,” said Klann.

In the weeks after Santo’s disappearance, the school announced that it would be installing 300 new security cameras around campus.

Crews are expected to continue putting up the fences in the next week.

