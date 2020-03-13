PGA cancels THE PLAYERS Championship and upcoming PGA tour events

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the closure of all K-12 school buildings in an update on coronavirus cases in Michigan tonight.

"I am ordering the closure of all K-12 school buildings for three weeks starting Monday, March 16th" said Gov. Whitmer.

Gov. Whitmer was joined by Education State Superintendent Dr. Michael Rice and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun to provide an update on the state’s response to COVID-19.

Officials confirmed the 12th case of coronavirus in Michigan earlier today.

Two cases were confirmed earlier this week in Oakland and Wayne counties, according to Whitmer.

Earlier this week Michigan became the 38th state to report the virus.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services put out an FAQ on COVID-19.