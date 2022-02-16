CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) — On Tuesday at 9:30 p.m., Charlotte firefighters were called to a large barn fire on the 6000 block of Narrow Lake Rd.

Firefighters arrived and saw the barn was fully engulfed in flames.

In addition, the barn was filled with fertilizer, which created even more of a challenge for the firefighters, they said.

Plus, harsh conditions with heavy winds and cold temperatures also worked against efforts to put the fire out.

Firefighters gained control of the fire within 60 minutes and were able to save the owners home and multiple other buildings and barns.

Tankers were requested to bring in water, and responded from Hamlin Twp FD, Benton Twp FD, Olivet FD, Vermontville FD, Eaton Rapids City FD, Eaton Rapids Twp, Bellevue FD, Windsor Twp FD, Sunfield Twp FD, and Eaton Area EMS.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and the barn was a total loss.