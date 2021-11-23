PHOTOS: Eaton Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for suspected ladder thief

The unidentified woman can be seen making her way towards the ladder that she would eventually pack into her car.

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — According to a Facebook post from the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are searching for a woman suspected of stealing a ladder.

No time details about the incident were provided, but surveillance photos show a woman pulling up to a business on Saginaw Highway and stealing a ladder.



The unidentified woman can be seen making her way towards the ladder that she would eventually pack into her car.



The car is a black Chevy Equinox, with a full-size flag off the driver-side window.

Anyone with information leading to the identification of the woman is asked to call Deputy Anderson at 517-816-8346.