PHOTOS: Eaton Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for suspected ladder thief

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — According to a Facebook post from the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are searching for a woman suspected of stealing a ladder.

No time details about the incident were provided, but surveillance photos show a woman pulling up to a business on Saginaw Highway and stealing a ladder.

  The unidentified woman can be seen making her way towards the ladder that she would eventually pack into her car.

The car is a black Chevy Equinox, with a full-size flag off the driver-side window.

Anyone with information leading to the identification of the woman is asked to call Deputy Anderson at 517-816-8346.

