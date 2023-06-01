GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WLNS) – Officials are responding to what seems like an explosion that occurred in at the Grand Ledge Ravines mobile home park.
There were three firetrucks and one ambulance at the scene when 6 News arrived.
Officials told 6 News that they believe the incident began on the porch of a mobile home. By the time crews arrived, they said the flames in the mobile home were bad.
6 News noticed a strange smell in the air in the area.
