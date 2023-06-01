Emergency crews are responding to a situation at a trailer park in Grand Ledge.

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WLNS) – Officials are responding to what seems like an explosion that occurred in at the Grand Ledge Ravines mobile home park.

The siding of a mobile home can be seen beginning to melt.

There were three firetrucks and one ambulance at the scene when 6 News arrived.

Two firefighters stand outside of a mobile home at the Grand Ledge Ravines.

Officials told 6 News that they believe the incident began on the porch of a mobile home. By the time crews arrived, they said the flames in the mobile home were bad.

6 News noticed a strange smell in the air in the area.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date with 6 News on the air and online as more information is available.