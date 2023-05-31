LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A portion of Jolly Road in Lansing has been closed off after a fire Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said a call was put out for service at around 5:15 p.m. and the flames had been subdued by 5:35 p.m.

Photos show the scene at the Cedar Place Apartments Wednesday afternoon.

According to Assistant Fire Chief Mike Tobin, the fire was contained in one apartment unit. He added that there was heavy smoke and one person was rescued from the apartment.

The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time.

