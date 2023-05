MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Firefighters from Meridian Township and East Lansing were busy responding to a house fire Saturday night.

The fire occurred at the 3800 block of Sun Rapids Drive on Saturday evening.

6 News at the scene could not see any flames, but smoke was seen coming from the house’s roof.

Police from East Lansing and Meridian Township were also at the scene.