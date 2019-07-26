“PJ” Pet of the Day July 26

Meet “PJ”, our Pet of The Day today.
PJ is a sweet older gal looking for a special home.
Even though she is older, she still has plenty of spunk and energy left to play.
She is very active and curious to get into just about any mischief possible.
She does fine with other cats and would most likely be fine with a dog in her new home as well.
PJ would do best with older children that won’t try to pick her up to much and will play with her.
She is on a special diet so her tummy doesn’t get upset when she is stressed.
If you are interested in taking this sweet girl home, the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter staff would be more than happy to discuss her medical needs with you.
PJ is spayed and up to date on vaccines as well as microchipped.
If you are interested in adopting her, please contact Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at (517) 676 – 8370.
Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is located at 600 Buhl St. in Mason.
