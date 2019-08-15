Planting tips to attract pollinators

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - A Michigan State football athletic trainer is accused of attempted sexual assault, domestic violence and lying to a police officer, according to court records.

David Jager, 39, is accused of assaulting his girlfriend at Spartan Stadium in August 2015 and lying about it, according to East Lansing 54B District Court records. Both charges are misdemeanors.

According to the MSU website Jager worked at the university as an athletic trainer since 2013. In addition to working with the football team, he assists with the men's and women's tennis teams.

Jager is due back to 54B District Court for a pretrial conference in late August.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.