Planting tips to attract pollinators

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A Michigan State University entomologist is updating resources on how best to protect pollinators like bees in urban landscapes.

“The guide provides information for landscapers and gardeners who want to attract pollinators and protect them, even when pests like Japanese beetle need management,” said MSU entomologist David Smitley.

The online resource includes tips on plants that improve the habitat for pollinators, managing serious pest problems and plants to avoid as well as major threats to bees and butterflies.

“Avoiding or minimizing the use of insecticides, and planting pollinator-friendly plants that produce nectar and pollen is one of the best antidotes that homeowners can provide to help bees and butterflies,” Smitley said.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the total number of managed honeybee colonies has decreased from 5 million in the 1940s to about 2.6 million today.

The population of monarch butterflies is also threatened. The guide advises on tips such as planting milkweed to attract the caterpillars and planting butterfly-friendly flowers to attract adults as a way to help the monarchs recover.

