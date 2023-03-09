HASLETT, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Special Olympics Polar Plunge made a stop at Haslett High School Wednesday.

It’s one of six high schools that hold official Polar Plunges across the state of Michigan, and the only one in our area.

Organizers say this year’s overall goal is to raise more than $1.2 million to support Special Olympics Michigan athletes to travel and compete at no cost to them.

“I think it’s just so awesome how much money we raise as a school and how many people are out here doing it,” said Cole Wittenberg, a student at Haslett High School. “It’s a good event, it’s supporting a good cause, and it’s just a good time in general too.”

Last year, the Polar Plunge generated a record breaking $1.5 million for Special Olympic Michigan.