LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State Police said they have a message for drivers who get behind the wheel during holiday weekends.

“YOU DRINK, YOU DRIVE, WE ARREST,” MSP First District said in a tweet.

During Labor Day Weekend, troopers in the district arrested 17 people for Operating While Intoxicated.

“Thank you to all the troopers who kept our roads safe,” the tweet concluded.