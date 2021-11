BATH TOWNSHIP, Mic. (WLNS) — In the last 72 hours, Bath Township Police say that there’s been 52 car vs deer accidents in Clinton County.

They also added, those are just the one’s that have been reported and there’s likely more that have not been called in.

Bath Township Police are warning people to slow down, especially at dusk and dawn.

They said if you do see a deer, don’t swerve. And if you do hit one, pull over off of the roadway and call 911.