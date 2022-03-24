UPDATE (03/24/23 – 3:40 P.M.) — Captain Rick Grillo with the Meridian Township Police Department has confirmed that no arrests or injuries came from the robbery that occurred earlier today at Flagstar Bank.

Police say the robber was reportedly armed.

The FBI is now handling the investigation.

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Police are on the scene of an apparent bank robbery in Meridian Township.

It happened shortly after 12:00 p.m. at the Flagstar Bank in the 1800 block of W. Grand River.

Officials are not saying if anyone has been arrested.

6 News will keep you updated as more information is made available.