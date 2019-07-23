Police are looking for suspect accused of groping women

Michigan State University’s future STEM Teaching and Learning Facility will be the first of its kind in Michigan.

The $100 million facility is being constructed using wood, rather than concrete and steel, for its structure.

The mass timber framing style uses large solid or engineered wood and is being constructed using glue-laminated wooden columns.

The building will also use a product called cross-laminated timber for the floors and ceilings.

The product has been used in Europe for more than 20 years and more recently in Canada and the West Coast of the U.S.

Two new mass timber wings will provide 117,000 square feet of teaching labs.

The renovation will include a student science studio space and a commons area with cafe.

The new building is being constructed around the former Shaw Lane Power Plant, near Spartan Stadium.