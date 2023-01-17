Gun, magazine and bullets found by the Lansing Police Department during a traffic stop. Image is courtesy of the Lansing Police Department.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A radio call that Lansing police officers received resulted in the arrest of two individuals.

According to Lansing police, the call detailed multiple people driving in downtown Lansing and shooting a gun out of their window.

Officers were able to locate the car and arrest the two people inside.

Inside the car, officers found a handgun and magazine loaded with bullets that matched the casings found in downtown Lansing.

An officer holds a gun that the Lansing Police Department found while doing a traffic stop of a car that was allegedly firing shots out of it. Image is courtesy of the Lansing Police Department.

Photos shows gun under car seat that the Lansing Police Department found while doing a traffic stop of a car that was allegedly firing shots out of it. Image is courtesy of the Lansing Police Department.

The two were charged with Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Discharging a Firearm from a Vehicle and Felony Firearm.