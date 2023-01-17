LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A radio call that Lansing police officers received resulted in the arrest of two individuals.
According to Lansing police, the call detailed multiple people driving in downtown Lansing and shooting a gun out of their window.
Officers were able to locate the car and arrest the two people inside.
Inside the car, officers found a handgun and magazine loaded with bullets that matched the casings found in downtown Lansing.
The two were charged with Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Discharging a Firearm from a Vehicle and Felony Firearm.