Police ask for public’s help in armed robbery investigation

MARYSVILLE, Mich. (AP) - A city council candidate in Michigan who said she wants to keep her community white "as much as possible" has withdrawn from the council race.

The Times Herald in Port Huron reports that Jean Cramer submitted a letter to Mayor Dan Damman on Monday withdrawing from the race in Marysville. City Manager Randy Fernandez says Cramer's name will remain on the Nov. 5 city election ballot.