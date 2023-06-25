LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department is asking for information regarding an alleged homicide.

Officers discovered a man’s body in the area of St. Joseph Street and Cherry Street at around 1:08 a.m. on Sunday.

LPD confirmed that the man had been shot once.

The Lansing Fire Department pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Officials added that as of Sunday morning, no arrests have been made and that the shooting was not a random act.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600, MSP Detective Trooper Zachary Darter at 517-483-4495, Crime Stoppers at 517-483-7867, or send a private message to the LPD Facebook page.