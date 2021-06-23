POLICE: Body found in Jackson fire had gunshot wound

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — A Jackson man who was found dead in a house fire, also had a gunshot wound to the head.

That man was identified as 73-year-old Gregory Sims and the fire was in the 200 block of E. Robinson Street.

According to Public Safety Director Elmer Hitt, a ruling on Sims’ cause of death will not be given until autopsy results are finalized, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The cause of the fire also remains under investigation.

<<<This story is developing and will be updated.