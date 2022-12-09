EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A report of a car jacking on Michigan State’s campus near the main library along West Circle Drive led to a police chase early Friday morning, officials said.

The Michigan State University Department of Police and Public safety sent out an alert to students detailing the incident that started around 12:06 a.m. Friday.

According to MSU Police, two people were arrested in Lansing and there is an ongoing investigation into the incident.

The chase happened to go right by the 6 News station and we were able to grab a quick video of the incident.

Officials told 6 News the pursuit involved a 2016 BMW and multiple Lansing roads.