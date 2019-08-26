Police Chief saves elderly woman from sinking car

Police Chief Ken Plaga was at the right place at the right time.

While on his way to grab a cup of coffee, Chief Plaga got word that an elderly woman drove her car into Walden Pond in Okemos, but he wasn’t sure of the severity.

“Typically you think okay it’s not in the pond it’s kind of off to the edge.”

But this it was. When Chief Plaga arrived, the woman’s red sedan was in the middle of the pond and sinking quickly. With no time to wait for a dive crew, he jumped into action.

“Boots, gun, belt, ballistic vest all that comes off and out I go…”

Chief Plaga quickly swam across Walden Pond and when he got to the car only the woman’s mouth and nose were above water. The Chief was joined by Sergeant Ed Bensonen who helped open a car door.

“It was a pretty tense situation there for about a minute in a half because we knew seconds were counting.”

By the time they got the woman out of the car, she was completely underwater.

“She took a big gasp as we were swimming back…the sergeant and I kind of looked at each other and said this is going to be okay.”

The woman was treated by paramedics at the scene and taken to the hospital.