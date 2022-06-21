HOWELL, Mich. (WLNS) — The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) is working with Livingston County localities to bring more police into schools, following the shooting at Oxford High School in Nov. 2021.

According to WHMI, the sheriff’s department has entered into an agreement with Howell Public Schools as well as districts in Genoa Township.

Other areas, including Oceola, Marion and Howell Townships, are also considering them.

Other townships are working to get more police in their schools. For now, HPS and the LCSO have their own separate agreement.

The deputy will be responsible for the following, among other duties:

School safety walk-throughs

Emergency planning

Overseeing traffic

So far, the Genoa Township Board met on Monday, unanimously approving the agreement.

The cost for the extra police support is a whopping total of $150,000.

The agreement calls for a $50,000 contribution from HPS, and then $25,000 from each locality.

If approved by all of the parties, the contract will start on August 1st and run through July of 2023.